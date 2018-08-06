Police investigating Cap Coast fire near national parks

Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

UPDATE 7.45am: POLICE responded to a grass fire yesterday after a man abused fire crews and lit a string of fires in their path.

Queensland Police Service issued a statement this morning saying investigations were continuing after the man fled when officers arrived.

"Between 5.45pm and 6.20pm yesterday, police attended a section of vegetation on Waterpark Road after reports a man haD engaged with responding Rural Fire Fighters and continued to light sections of vegetation before becoming verbally aggressive," the statement said.

"When officers arrived the man had already fled and patrols around the area failed to locate him.

"Investigations are continuing into the incident. There is no other information available."

INITIAL STORY: POLICE are investigating a fire that broke out on the Capricorn Coast yesterday afternoon with reports two people were "armed and dangerous" in the area.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services stated crews were called to Waterpark Rd, Byfield around 5.50pm Sunday afternoon to a large fire.

One crew attended the fire but did not leave until around 10.40pm.

A spokesperson from QFES said the fire investigation was handed over to Queensland Police Service.

QPS are investigating the fire with reports there was "heavy police presence" in the area last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service were also on scene as a precaution.

QPS has been approached for comment. More to come.