Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen
Breaking

Police investigating Cap Coast fire near national parks

Shayla Bulloch
by
6th Aug 2018 7:33 AM

UPDATE 7.45am: POLICE responded to a grass fire yesterday after a man abused fire crews and lit a string of fires in their path.

Queensland Police Service issued a statement this morning saying investigations were continuing after the man fled when officers arrived.

"Between 5.45pm and 6.20pm yesterday, police attended a section of vegetation on Waterpark Road after reports a man haD engaged with responding Rural Fire Fighters and continued to light sections of vegetation before becoming verbally aggressive," the statement said.

"When officers arrived the man had already fled and patrols around the area failed to locate him.

"Investigations are continuing into the incident. There is no other information available."

INITIAL STORY: POLICE are investigating a fire that broke out on the Capricorn Coast yesterday afternoon with reports two people were "armed and dangerous" in the area.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services stated crews were called to Waterpark Rd, Byfield around 5.50pm Sunday afternoon to a large fire.

One crew attended the fire but did not leave until around 10.40pm.

A spokesperson from QFES said the fire investigation was handed over to Queensland Police Service.

QPS are investigating the fire with reports there was "heavy police presence" in the area last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service were also on scene as a precaution.

QPS has been approached for comment. More to come.

Related Items

byfield byfield national park fire fire investigation qfes tmbbreakingnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    House of flames: Police and public work together to save art

    premium_icon House of flames: Police and public work together to save art

    News WATCH: Pictures of the fire devastation to Malaysia Hut emerge.

    Woman lashes out in court after being sentenced to jail

    premium_icon Woman lashes out in court after being sentenced to jail

    Crime 'YOU are making me a criminal': The 54yo was jailed for 39th offence

    Rocky principal joins fight for rural maternity services

    premium_icon Rocky principal joins fight for rural maternity services

    Community 'I think the problem is the lack of choice it gives women,'.

    The smouldering deamalgamation debate that won't go away

    premium_icon The smouldering deamalgamation debate that won't go away

    News Strelow responds to Ludwig's claims of "unfair”

    Local Partners