Police investigating death of Harristown man

THE Queensland Police Service Ethical Standards Command will investigate following the death of a 49-year-old man at Harristown last night.

Preliminary information suggests police were called to a domestic violence incident shortly after 11pm in Lister Street.

As officers arrived the man ran from the scene.

Shortly after, the man was confronted by police and it would appear that he has sustained a self-inflicted knife wound.

Police immediately commenced first aid before the injured man was transported to Toowoomba Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigations being conducted into the incident by the Ethical Standards Command will be overviewed by the Crime and Corruption Commission.