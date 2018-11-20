Menu
Four-month-old’s death ‘suspicious’

by Danielle Buckley
20th Nov 2018 5:46 PM

A FOUR-month-old girl has died this afternoon in what police are calling "suspicious" circumstances.

The girl was taken to the Logan Hospital yesterday morning with life-threatening injuries.

She was then transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition, where she died this afternoon.

Detectives from the Logan Child Protection and Investigation Unit and State Crime Command's Homicide and Child Trauma squads are investigating.

A 35-year-old woman and 37-year-old man are assisting police with their inquiries.

The infant's death comes just a day after a nine-month-old girl was found dead on a Gold Coast beach. 

