A cattle truck has rolled over in a multi-vehicle crash outside Banana. A number of cattle have been injured and are being put down on scene. There is a single vehicle sedan on the other side of the truck and the RACQ Rescue Helicopter Service has landed on the road to transport the female driver.
News

Police investigating fatal CQ crash that killed woman

Shayla Bulloch
by
9th Aug 2018 7:09 AM
POLICE are investigating a fatal crash between a cattle truck and a car that killed a woman and dozens of cattle on a Central Queensland highway.

Emergency services were called to the Dawson Hwy at Banana yesterday around 3.10pm after reports a cattle truck and sedan collided around 3pm.

The serious collision caused the truck to roll and catch fire, causing a nearby grass fire by the road.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services controlled the fire but a section of the busy highway was closed until Wednesday night.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to assist to female driver of the sedan but police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was the only person in the car.

 

The truck driver was treated for minor injuries and around 70 head of cattle had to be euthanised due to their injuries.

A police officer at the scene said Banana Shire Council and control officers put down injured cattle humanely.

"It's the best thing we can do because they are injured," he said.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

