Police investigating former Gympie property manager

ONGOING police investigations against a former Gympie Regional Realty property manager have stalled a civil dispute between the two parties.

Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal proceedings heard in the Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday morning saw a dispute between Gympie Regional Realty and ex-employee Debra Mason adjourned until May due to the incomplete investigations.

The particulars of the civil dispute between the two parties were not heard in court.

Ms Mason is not facing any criminal charges.

Solicitor Peter Boyce sought leave to represent Gympie Regional Realty in what he called an "employment issue" between the company and Ms Mason.

Ms Mason told the court she had not received Mr Boyce's application.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he would adjourn the matter because it would potentially prejudice Ms Mason if she was charged with any offence following the police investigation.

"I'm not going to hear it today because of the fact that I have before me credible information that the police are investigating a criminal offence against you on their behalf," Mr Callaghan said.

"I don't wish you to be prejudiced if there is a police investigation that is going to charge you with committing an offence. It's for your own good."

Mr Callaghan adjourned the matter until May 12 and said he would not consider Mr Boyce's application until then.