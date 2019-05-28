Menu
Rockhampton Police and the Rockhampton Rugby League are investigating an incident at an A-grade game on Sunday.
Police investigating incident at Rocky football game

28th May 2019 12:27 PM
POLICE are reviewing footage of an incident involving a player and a referee from Sunday's A-grade men's rugby league game between Emu Park and Fitzroy/Gracemere at Browne Park.

While details of the incident were not available, Rockhampton police confirmed they had received a complaint from the referee of alleged assault.

QRL Central Division - Rockhampton operations manager Amanda Ohl said the incident was being investigated by Rockhampton Rugby League.

She confirmed that an Emu Park player had been cited to appear at an RRL disciplinary hearing on Thursday night but could provide no further information.

She said if warranted, any RRL disciplinary charge and punishment would be determined by the panel.

Emu Park won the game 30-16.

