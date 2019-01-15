Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Risdon Prison on Hobart’s Eastern Shore. Picture: SAM ROSEWARNE
Risdon Prison on Hobart’s Eastern Shore. Picture: SAM ROSEWARNE
Crime

Inmate dies at Risdon Prison

15th Jan 2019 10:40 AM

A 55-year-old inmate died at Risdon prison overnight, police said.

Police attended the prison after being informed of the man's sudden death on Monday evening.

"Initial investigations indicate that the death is not considered suspicious" a spokesman said in a statement.

Director of Prisons Ian Thomas confirmed there had been a death in custody.

He extended his sincere condolences to the inmate's family and friends.

The Forensic Pathologist and the Coroner attended and reviewed the scene.

A report is being prepared for the Coroner.

death in custody police ethics risdon prison

Top Stories

    Person airlifted after serious farm accident near Rocky

    Person airlifted after serious farm accident near Rocky

    Breaking The person was working on a trailer when the incident happened

    • 15th Jan 2019 11:44 AM
    Crossfit community comes together to remember Mick Kelso

    Crossfit community comes together to remember Mick Kelso

    News Special workout pays tribute to much-loved 'gentle giant'

    • 15th Jan 2019 11:43 AM
    MISSING MAN: Public appeal for help to find Rocky man

    MISSING MAN: Public appeal for help to find Rocky man

    Breaking He was last seen in North Rockhampton

    • 15th Jan 2019 10:30 AM
    Update on condition of CQ man injured in Capricorn Hwy crash

    premium_icon Update on condition of CQ man injured in Capricorn Hwy crash

    Breaking His dual cab ute rolled near Kabra on New Year's Day

    Local Partners