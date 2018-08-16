Police investigating man's death in fatal CQ crash

POLICE are investigating a fatal crash in Central Queensland yesterday afternoon where a man died after his car collided with a concrete drain.

Around 4pm, a four wheel drive wagon travelling south on the Leichhardt Hwy left the road and collided with a concrete culvert at Woolein, north of Banana.

Concrete culverts are commonly used in drainage developments.

The 37-year-old man and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No one else was injured as a result of the crash.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

