Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police investigating seven suspicious fires across NSW

13th Nov 2019 1:57 PM

POLICE are appealing for assistance from the public as they start the process of investigating seven fires they suspect may have been deliberately lit across NSW.

With catastrophic conditions at play and a state of emergency declared on Monday, NSW was yesterday under a strict total fire ban. Police have asked for assistance from the public surrounding a number of fires across the state, and have released details in the hopes that tip offs from the public may help them with their investigation.

Police have said anyone with information about suspicious activity around the following areas and times to contact Crime Stoppers.

  • About 10.30am, New England Highway near Moonbi, north of Tamworth
  • Just before 2.30pm, Hooka Creek Road, Berkeley, in Lake Illawarra
  • About 3.15pm, three fires in bushland north west of Doonan Place, Balgownie, in Wollongong.
  • Shortly after 3pm in the vicinity of Bradley's Reserve, Kissing Point Road; and 4pm, near Canoon Road, South Turramurra in Sydney's Upper North Shore
  • Just after 4.30pm, in the vicinity of Honeymoon Lookout, Cliff Drive, Katoomba in the Blue Mountains
  • From 4.30pm, four fires throughout Morisset, in Lake Macquarie
  • From 7pm, Royal National Park near Loftus in the Sutherland Shire

More Stories

Show More
bushfires editors picks fire bug new south wales
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug trafficker told cop of plans to blow up gun shop

        premium_icon Drug trafficker told cop of plans to blow up gun shop

        Crime A MAN who trafficked more than eight kilograms of methamphetamines in 14 months, making over $1 million for his supplier, told a cop about plans to blow up a gun...

        Learning to halt in upcoming teacher strike

        premium_icon Learning to halt in upcoming teacher strike

        News Teachers take action to make their voices heard

        IT’S HERE: Find out if Uber Eats will deliver to you

        premium_icon IT’S HERE: Find out if Uber Eats will deliver to you

        Food & Entertainment If you live in Mackay or Rockhampton, you’re eligible for a discount.

        Mum’s mission to give son ears

        premium_icon Mum’s mission to give son ears

        Health ‘I just don’t want him to think there’s always something wrong with him’