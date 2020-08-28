Police investigating single vehicle rollover north of Rocky
POLICE have launched an investigation into the “suspicious circumstances” in which a Toyota Hilux rolled at Ogmore, 150km north of Rockhampton overnight.
Fire, ambulance and police crews were called to the crash site on Stoodleigh Rd around 10.15pm.
Paramedics treated a 21-year-old woman for non-life-threatening abdominal injuries.
She was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
A police spokesperson said they were treating the crash as suspicious and investigations were continuing.