OVERNIGHT CRASH: Queensland Ambulance Service transported a female motorist to Rockhampton hospital after her vehicle rolled north of Rockhampton.
Police investigating single vehicle rollover north of Rocky

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
28th Aug 2020 7:11 AM
POLICE have launched an investigation into the “suspicious circumstances” in which a Toyota Hilux rolled at Ogmore, 150km north of Rockhampton overnight.

Fire, ambulance and police crews were called to the crash site on Stoodleigh Rd around 10.15pm.

Paramedics treated a 21-year-old woman for non-life-threatening abdominal injuries.

She was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

A police spokesperson said they were treating the crash as suspicious and investigations were continuing.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

