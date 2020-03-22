Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating the sudden death of a man at South Bingera last night.
Police are investigating the sudden death of a man at South Bingera last night.
Crime

Police investigating sudden death at South Bingera

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
22nd Mar 2020 8:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating the sudden death of a man at South Bingera last night.

Emergency services were called to a Baldwins Rd address just before 7pm where they located the body of a man at the bottom of a set of stairs.

Initial information suggests the 47-year-old sustained fatal injuries after a dispute with another man at the premises.

A crime scene has been established and police are working to determine the events leading to the man's death.

Investigations are ongoing.

bundaberg police investigation south bingera sudden death
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld Health provides update on latest COVID-19 cases

        premium_icon Qld Health provides update on latest COVID-19 cases

        News As the number of new coronavirus cases steeply rises around Australia, find out how Qld is faring.

        New funding set to flow to CQ’s bridges and freight roads

        premium_icon New funding set to flow to CQ’s bridges and freight roads

        News Capricornia’s MP says there’s $300 million on the table to upgrade road...

        Social distancing won’t kill the fun

        premium_icon Social distancing won’t kill the fun

        News Hairdresser has her very own unique method of keeping coronavirus at bay.

        Latest CQ news on pre-polling and the COVID-19 threat

        premium_icon Latest CQ news on pre-polling and the COVID-19 threat

        News Changes have been made to make voting faster and safer as new virus cases are...