A crime scene was established at a Rockhampton hotel on Sunday.
A crime scene was established at a Rockhampton hotel on Sunday.
Crime

Police investigating suspicious death in Rocky motel room

27th Aug 2018 9:34 AM

POLICE are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Rockhampton over the weekend after his body was found in a motel room.

The body of a 35-year-old man was found in a room at a motel on Gladstone Rd in Allenstown around 10.20am on Sunday morning.

Police initially deemed the "sudden death" as non suspicious with more than six police cars at the crime scene yesterday.

This morning, police revealed the death was now suspicious and crews would be investigating.

The Morning Bulletin will update readers on more information after a press conference this morning.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

