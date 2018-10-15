Menu
House sitter found dead in Brisbane home. Picture: Bill Hearne
Crime

House sitter found dead in pool of blood

by Ally Foster
15th Oct 2018 12:32 PM

POLICE are investigating the death of a man who was found in a Brisbane home overnight after suffering major head injuries.

The body of a 33-year-old man was discovered at around 9.30pm yesterday near a trail of blood in the kitchen of a Mount Gravatt home he was minding.

According to Nine News, the body was discovered at the Hoff St residence when his parents became worried after not being able to get in contact with him and asked someone with keys to check on him.

Police are treating the death as suspicious. Picture: Chris Honnery/Twitter
Authorities were called to the home shortly after the man's body was found.

It is believed the home owners are holidaying overseas.

Police are investigating whether the death is suspicous, though it is not yet known how the man sustained the head injuries.

"A crime scene has been declared and investigations by detectives and forensic officers are continuing," the police said.

The house has been cordoned off as police continue their investigations.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the police on 131 444.

