Police and fire crews are on scene at a property in East Mackay.
Police and fire crews are on scene at a property in East Mackay. Rainee Shepperson
Suspicious substance prompts police, fire response at resort

Rainee Shepperson
by
5th Feb 2019 4:01 PM | Updated: 5:42 PM
UPDATE 5.30PM: TWO people are assisting police after a 'suspicious substance' prompted police and fire crews to respond to Illawong Beach Resort earlier this afternoon. 

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the incident was drug related and two people were assisting police with their inquiries. 

No charges have been laid. 

INITIAL: POLICE and fire crews are on scene at a property in East Mackay.

A Queensland police spokesman said police were called to a property at Illawong Beach Resort about 1pm due to "suspicious activity".

The spokesman confirmed Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) also attended due to a "suspicious substance, possibly chemical related."

A QFES spokesman said fire crews were on scene to conduct "atmospheric monitoring" in the carpark and around structures at the resort.

The firefighters were wearing masks, gloves and breathing apparatus'.

The spokesman said the incident was in the hands of police moving forward.

No other details could be provided at this stage.

