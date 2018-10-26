’Someone knows who did this’: police hunt Toyah's murderer

Police are imploring for public help to find the Toyah Cordingley’s killer.

POLICE will stop at nothing to find the person responsible for the murder of Toyah Cordingley.

From police divers to forensic dogs, drones and scientific officers, the Queensland Police Service has pumped a wealth of resources from across the state into the investigation surrounding the 24-year-old's death.

Forensic dogs were sent out to search Wangetti Beach yesterday and drones will be used in the coming days.

About 105 officers including investigators (plain clothes and uniform), scientific and scenes of crime, dive squad, dog squad, water police and intelligence officers have also been involved in searching and examining the area with a fine-tooth comb.

An electronic road sign on the Captain Cook Highway near Smithfield asks for help to solve Toyah Cordingley's murder along with the Crimestoppers number. PICTURE: ANDREA FALVO

"Someone out there definitely knows who did this and that's part of our appeal to our community, to have people come forward and give us information in relation to what they know," Far North District Detective Inspector Sonia Smith said.

Forensic examinations are ongoing and the site is expected to remain a crime scene until at least this afternoon.

"This terrible crime has shocked and saddened the community and we're seeing the result of this through the large number of reports from the public to both Policelink and Crime Stoppers," Det-Inspector Smith said.

"To date, we've received over 240 Crime Stoppers reports, of which 50 are of interest to investigators.

"However, we still need more information and even if you think your information is vague, or insignificant, please pass it on to us, and we can assess it.

"Sometimes the biggest breakthroughs come from the smallest piece of information."

Detectives from across the Far North, Townsville and Brisbane have been deployed to the region to assist, and up to 30 SES workers have also been helping police conduct a forensic search of the area since Monday.

"We've collected a number of items on the beach and that will all form part of the investigation," Det-Inspector Smith said.

Cairns woman Toyah Cordingley, 24, was murdered at Wangetti Beach on Sunday.

Police are now taking DNA samples from people within the Wangetti community.

Det-Inspector Smith said the samples were taken on a voluntary basis and it was routine in any serious criminal investigation.

In an effort to draw more information from the public and find answers for Ms Cordingley's family, Det-Inspector Smith said police would set up Crime Stoppers displays at Rusty's Markets and Wangetti Beach this weekend.

"They don't need to worry about how small or how big they think the piece of information is, every piece of information is important to us," she said.