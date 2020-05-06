Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Townsville residents relaxing on the Strand after the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. Lil Shafer, Keely Siandri and Allira Starr. Picture: Evan Morgan
Townsville residents relaxing on the Strand after the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. Lil Shafer, Keely Siandri and Allira Starr. Picture: Evan Morgan
News

Police issue 40 COVID-19 warnings, 2 fines

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
6th May 2020 7:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Just two infringement notices were handed out to revellers on the first weekend coronavirus restrictions eased.

Queenslanders were given some small freedoms at the weekend following weeks of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Allowed to travel just 50km from their homes, most Townsville residents treated the privilege with respect but a few were warned.

Townsville District Acting Chief Superintendent Glen Pointing said about 40 warnings were given to people on Saturday and Sunday, but just two people received infringement notices.

"One was for a mass gathering at a house where lots of people had come over and people were warned repeatedly," Supt Ponting said. "(One) became argumentative and eventually they got a ticket."

Supt Ponting said the other infringement was handed to a person out and about with a group of other people at night times who had been warned a number of times to go home.

He said people were generally well behaved, adding it was a "real community effort" to make sure the region kept the virus at bay.

"You've got to constantly bear in mind the restrictions, the home confinements and the social distancing requirements," he said.

"The more people that comply with it, if it all goes well, the restrictions will gradually be eased, provided we don't get more cases."

Townsville MP Scott Stewart said Townsville had been "well behaved" over the Labour Day long weekend.

He said there was a "moderate" number of people heading to Magnetic Island.

Originally published as Police issue 40 COVID-19 warnings, 2 fines

More Stories

covid-19 infringements long weekend

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One Nation reveals challenger for the seat of Rockhampton

        premium_icon One Nation reveals challenger for the seat of Rockhampton

        News After finishing second in the last election, One Nation have high hopes for capturing Rockhampton.

        Detention for teen with over 100 charges

        premium_icon Detention for teen with over 100 charges

        News A JUVENILE who was sentenced for 100 charges including an attempted armed robbery...

        COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        News See who is appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

        MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on what has been making news over the last 24 hours