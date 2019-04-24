Menu
The missing 13-year-old girl was last seen on the Sunshine Coast on Thursday, April 18.
Police issue desperate plea to find missing 13yo Coast girl

24th Apr 2019 11:33 AM

DETECTIVES are pleading for public assistance to help find a 13-year-old Sunshine Coast girl missing for almost a week.

Officers from the Sunshine Coast Child Protection and Investigation Unit are investigating after the girl left an address on the Coast about midday on Thursday, April 18, advising she intended to travel to Bowen Hills.

Investigations have revealed the girl was involved in a physical altercation with another teenage girl on Thursday evening, somewhere in the Woodridge area.

The missing girl was then seen to get into an unknown vehicle driven by an unknown person.

Investigators are seeking public assistance to help obtain further details about the vehicle and the person/s the missing child left with.

The girl has not contacted family or friends or used her social media accounts.

Police hold concerns for the her safety and wellbeing and are urging anyone who has any information in relation to her current whereabouts, or who can assist police with this investigation, to contact them.

The girl has previously been a missing person but usually returns within several days.

She often travels using public transport, particularly trains, and has previously visited Bowen Hills, Carseldine and the Ormeau area on the Gold Coast.

She is described as Caucasian, approximately 162cm tall with a proportionate build, dark long blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a purple/reddish crop top

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

