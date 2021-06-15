Police issue missing child alert for 12 yo boy

Anyone who has seen this child should ring Policelink

Police are seeking urgent public assistance to locate a 12-year-old boy, last seen in the vicinity of Park Street, Yeppoon around 3.30pm on Friday (11 June).

The boy is described as Caucasian,160cm tall with short brown hair and green/hazel eyes, with a proportionate build.

He was wearing a grey hoody jumper and long dark blue track pants with white stripes.

Anyone with information regarding the boy’s whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

