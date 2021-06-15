Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Anyone who has seen this child should ring Policelink
Anyone who has seen this child should ring Policelink
News

Police issue missing child alert for 12 yo boy

JANN HOULEY
15th Jun 2021 9:25 AM

Police are seeking urgent public assistance to locate a 12-year-old boy, last seen in the vicinity of Park Street, Yeppoon around 3.30pm on Friday (11 June).

The boy is described as Caucasian,160cm tall with short brown hair and green/hazel eyes, with a proportionate build.

He was wearing a grey hoody jumper and long dark blue track pants with white stripes.

Anyone with information regarding the boy’s whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Originally published as Police issue missing child alert for 12 yo boy

missing child
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Huge signing boost for Blues

    Huge signing boost for Blues
    • 15th Jun 2021 9:02 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family stranded in Keppels after boat drags anchor

        Premium Content Family stranded in Keppels after boat drags anchor

        News “If it runs into anything at 30 knots per hour, it’ll be just like a car crash.”

        No positive Covid case in CQ, says Member for Keppel

        Premium Content No positive Covid case in CQ, says Member for Keppel

        News “Spreading false information in a global pandemic is irresponsible and causes fear...

        Introducing your dedicated Morning Bulletin team

        Introducing your dedicated Morning Bulletin team

        News Here in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions, the people bringing you the...