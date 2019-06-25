Menu
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 12-year-old boy missing from Bokarina on the Sunshine Coast.
Police issue plea to help find Coast boy, 12

25th Jun 2019 6:01 AM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 12-year-old boy missing from Bokarina on the Sunshine Coast.

The boy (pictured) was last seen by a family member on Monday at 12.30pm on Kookaburra Crescent, Bokarina.

The boy is believed to have left the address on a gold scooter.

Police hold concerns for his welfare due to his young age.

The 12-year-old boy is described as Caucasian, about 140cm tall and has light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, black hoodie, black and white runners and a cream base ball cap.

Police are appealing for the boy, or anyone with further information to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901221118

