Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
With many businesses in the Cairns CBD closed due to government restrictions on coronavirus, police have increased both foot and bike patrols in the inner city. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.
With many businesses in the Cairns CBD closed due to government restrictions on coronavirus, police have increased both foot and bike patrols in the inner city. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.
Crime

COVID-19 operation targets empty businesses

by Grace Mason
17th Apr 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VULNERABLE businesses forced to shut their doors during the virus crisis will be the focus of a new police operation designed to curb attempts by criminals looking to exploit the empty stores.

More than 40 businesses in the Cairns area have been targeted by offenders in the past few weeks, often forcing their way inside to steal items.

Far North police Acting Supt Mark Lingwood said while most of this criminal activity had occurred at night, they would increase patrols to industrial estates and shopping precincts at all hours in a bid to stymie incidents.

Senior Constable Chonoea Davey and Constable Xavier May patrol Shields Street on bicycle. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.
Senior Constable Chonoea Davey and Constable Xavier May patrol Shields Street on bicycle. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.

"There is nothing worse than coming back after a night off, or for those whose businesses are closed, and finding they've been broken into," he said. "These are usually more opportunistic than a planned targeting of a certain area.

"We want people to be aware that business as usual is still occurring (by police).

"COVID-19 is our major focus, but we're still conducting our normal operations, we're still out and about and still ensuring community safety. It's a priority."

The amount of property offending dropped significantly in March, compared to January and February. Much of that has been attributed to prolific offenders being in custody.

Originally published as Police keep watch over empty Cairns businesses during virus

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

business closures coronavirus crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ couples’ world trip starts with coronavirus nightmare

        premium_icon CQ couples’ world trip starts with coronavirus nightmare

        News The viral pandemic wrecked their dream holiday which was 18 months in the planning.

        • 17th Apr 2020 8:45 AM
        FISHING UPDATE: Reef forecast helps anglers

        premium_icon FISHING UPDATE: Reef forecast helps anglers

        News Read our latest fish column to find out where the fish are biting.

        UPDATE: Mystery surrounds North Rocky man's gunshot wound

        premium_icon UPDATE: Mystery surrounds North Rocky man's gunshot wound

        News Police have released more information regarding yesterday's shooting

        Driveway bugler honours ANZAC tradition

        premium_icon Driveway bugler honours ANZAC tradition

        News At six o’clock on ANZAC Day, Leigh Turnbull’s going to follow tradition and greet...