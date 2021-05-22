Menu
A woman has died after a suspected neck stabbing in Queensland.
Crime

Police launch murder probe after death of young woman

22nd May 2021 6:52 AM
UPDATE: Townsville police have lunched a homicide investigation after the death of a woman in Condon last night.

Around 7.20pm police were called to a unit block on Riverway Drive where a woman was being treated for a life-threatening neck wound.

Initial, unconfirmed reports suggest the woman may have been stabbed in the neck.

The 29-year-old was transported to Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition after paramedics performed CPR on her at the scene.

She was pronounced deceased a short time later.

A crime scene was declared last night and police, this morning, are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

They are now calling for anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam vision. from in or around the area, to come forward and contact police.

LAST NIGHT: A woman has died after a suspected stabbing at a Townsville property this evening.

Emergency services rushed to a set of units on Riverway Drive, Condon, about 7.20pm and treated a woman who was believed to be in her 20s.

Police at the scene of the suspected stabbing on Riverway Drive. Picture: CRAIG WARHURST
Paramedics performed CPR on the female, who was then rushed to Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition

The unit where the incident took place has been cordoned off and declared a crime scene.

As of 10pm six police cars, numerous detectives and scenes of crime personnel were at the scene interviewing people at the unit block and surrounding areas.

Police are yet to make an official comment.

Police at the scene of the suspected stabbing on Riverway Drive. Picture: CRAIG WARHURST
Originally published as Police launch murder probe after horror death of young woman

