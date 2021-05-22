Police launch murder probe after death of young woman

A woman has died after a suspected neck stabbing in Queensland.

UPDATE: Townsville police have lunched a homicide investigation after the death of a woman in Condon last night.

Around 7.20pm police were called to a unit block on Riverway Drive where a woman was being treated for a life-threatening neck wound.

Initial, unconfirmed reports suggest the woman may have been stabbed in the neck.

The 29-year-old was transported to Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition after paramedics performed CPR on her at the scene.

She was pronounced deceased a short time later.

A crime scene was declared last night and police, this morning, are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

They are now calling for anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam vision. from in or around the area, to come forward and contact police.

Police at the scene of the suspected stabbing on Riverway Drive. Picture: CRAIG WARHURST

Police at the scene of the suspected stabbing on Riverway Drive. Picture: CRAIG WARHURST

