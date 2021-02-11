Menu
Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow.
Police lay 35 charges on alleged armed, 7 car thief

Timothy Cox
11th Feb 2021 2:00 PM
Police have laid 35 charges on a 27-year-old man who allegedly threatened members of the public and stole seven cars on Tuesday.

The charges include 10 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, eight counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three counts of armed robbery, two counts each of deprivation of liberty, evade police, wilful damage and stealing and one count each of obstruct a police officer, attempted armed robbery, attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle, assault, and enter premises with intent and trespass.

Police alleged the man, armed with two knives, threatened people in Yeppoon and stole their car about 9.30am.

Then he allegedly evaded police at Ironpot about 10am in a 1993 Toyota Landcruiser, driving dangerously through Gracemere; stole a Ford utility and drove to Sapphire; threatened a 37-year-old woman for her red hatchback in Anakie Siding; stole an Izuzu wagon about 2pm and drove it dangerously along the Capricorn Highway, evading police; assaulted a 73-year-old man and stole his Ford SUV, driving to Emerald and hitting a Hyundai hatchback; and carrying out more vehicle thefts and assaults before being arrested in the Emerald region.

Police arrested the man about 6.20pm on Tuesday evening near Stanwell by deflating his tyres on their third attempt.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said “it’s a very worrying incident obviously when a person can be at large for that amount of time, stealing that amount of vehicles, and endangering a member of the public to the degree that he did”.

“You jump into a vehicle, you’re going about your daily life, and someone jumps in your passenger seat, allegedly makes threats to you and makes you drive – certainly puts a different spin on your day.

“I imagine they’d be traumatised well and truly by it.”

Nobody was injured during the spree.

The man is scheduled to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

