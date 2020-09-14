Police link attempted murder with dangerous driving incident

ROCKHAMPTON police have linked an alleged attempted murder in May with an occasion of dangerous driving on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said this morning police sought public assistance finding and speaking with 29-year-old Travis Jealous in relation to both incidents.

“Police are investigating a shooting incident from May this year,” he said, “where a vehicle was fired upon by a male person riding a motorcycle along Yaamba Road.”

“We believe a male person by the name of Travis Jealous can assist us with those investigations and also in relation to an incident on Saturday.”

He said whenever firearms were involved, such events were “very concerning”.

“It is a busy road, Yaamba Road, and it’s extremely concerning for police.”

Police are continuing to seek public assistance to locate 29-year-old Travis Jealous. Picture: Police Media

About the weekend incident, Detective Inspector Shadlow said that at 11.20am on Saturday, the police tried to pull over a black Holden Commodore near Jellicoe Street.

He said the car then allegedly evaded police, “driving dangerously”.

“Police believe the driver of that vehicle at the time was Travis Jealous,” he alleged, “and police are appealing for public assistance in relation to locating Jealous.

“We’re also appealing to Travis himself, that if he is seeing or hearing this that he make contact with police.

“We want to speak with Travis and we don’t want any further incidents.”

Mr Jealous is described as caucasian, about 180cm tall and of a solid build.

He has short blonde hair, blue eyes and distinctive tattoos on his neck and face.

The vehicle he is said to be driving has the number plate 580ZQB.