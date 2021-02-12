Menu
Police look for truck following learner on Bruce Highway

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
12th Feb 2021 1:00 PM
Police are appealing to the public to be on the lookout for a white transport truck that has allegedly been harassing a learner driver on the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the predominantly white transport truck was last seen about 12.15pm heading south-bound on the Bruce Highway.

“The last report was the truck was seen near the Kroombit Tops National Park turn-off heading south,” the spokesman said.

“The truck driver has allegedly been tailgating a learner driver.”

It is understood the truck driver has been flashing his lights and attempting to overtake the learner driver.

The spokesman said police would like to speak with the truck driver and are appealing to the public to help locate the pantech style truck.

If you think you have seen the truck please contact police (Policelink 131 444) to confirm the registration.

