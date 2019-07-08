Police looking for male after an armed robbery at local pub

UPPDATE 5:30pm:

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service confirmed officers are currently treating two patients on the scene.

One person has been transported to Rockhampton hospital with "neck pain” and information is not available on the other.

A The Morning Bulletin reporter on the scene said a stretcher was being taken in to the Hotel and people leaving the premises seemed "distraught”.

The Morning Bulletin understands the gun, believed to be a replica, may have been left at the scene during the incident.

INITIAL 4:45pm Queensland Police have confirmed an armed robbery has taken place at what is believed to be the Allenstown Hotel at 4:32pm this afternoon.

Police said a man fled the scene after threatening staff with what appeared to be a gun.

The dog squad and other police units are now searching for the alleged offender.

A police spokesperson said they were confident the weapon was a replica or toy.

No reports of injury had been recorded.