Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Breaking

Police looking for male after an armed robbery at local pub

Jack Evans
by
8th Jul 2019 5:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPPDATE 5:30pm:

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service confirmed officers are currently treating two patients on the scene.

One person has been transported to Rockhampton hospital with "neck pain” and information is not available on the other.

A The Morning Bulletin reporter on the scene said a stretcher was being taken in to the Hotel and people leaving the premises seemed "distraught”.

The Morning Bulletin understands the gun, believed to be a replica, may have been left at the scene during the incident.

INITIAL 4:45pm Queensland Police have confirmed an armed robbery has taken place at what is believed to be the Allenstown Hotel at 4:32pm this afternoon.

Police said a man fled the scene after threatening staff with what appeared to be a gun.

The dog squad and other police units are now searching for the alleged offender.

A police spokesperson said they were confident the weapon was a replica or toy.

No reports of injury had been recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Hanson to broadcast from struggling Livingstone town

    premium_icon Hanson to broadcast from struggling Livingstone town

    News 'Grey nomads are essential to the economic survival of regional towns across Australia'

    Touching funeral celebrates remarkable life of mine worker

    premium_icon Touching funeral celebrates remarkable life of mine worker

    News At only 55, David Routledge was a much loved man taken far too soon.

    • 8th Jul 2019 4:38 PM
    Council's list of River Fest free parking and road closures

    premium_icon Council's list of River Fest free parking and road closures

    News Guidelines about this year's River Festival including free parking

    • 8th Jul 2019 4:35 PM
    Boaties urged to stay clear of a broken pipeline

    premium_icon Boaties urged to stay clear of a broken pipeline

    News Contractors are working to secure the pipeline today.