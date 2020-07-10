Menu
Queensland Police car.
Police looking for man after alleged assault

Jack Evans
10th Jul 2020 11:08 AM
11AM: POLICE are conducting inquiries with witnesses for an alleged assault near IGA in Park Avenue this morning.

A disturbance was reported on Main St and the alleged offender left the scene.

He was last sighted on Highway St in Park Avenue in a green Holden Commodore.

8.30AM: Police are heading to the scene of what is believed to be an assault near the IGA on Main St.

It is understood there are multiple injured people and the alleged offender has left the scene.

Witnesses state the man left the scene in a green Holden Commodore.

It is also understood the alleged man has a small child with him and witnesses reported concerns for the child’s safety to police due to the man’s aggression.

Queensland Ambulance Services are also on scene.

More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

