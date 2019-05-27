Police looking for teens after attempted robbery overnight

STAFF members fought back last night as youths attempted to rob the fish and chip store they were working at.

Police say the three teens entered the takeaway store on Bruigom St in Norman Gardens between 7.30pm and 8pm, armed with sticks and demanded cash from the staff at the store.

Three women were working in the store at them time.

It is understood that after the teens began hitting the shop counter with sticks, an altercation broke out, and one of the shop employees accidentally cut herself with a knife when one of the teens went behind the counter. She was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Police say the staff believe nothing was taken.

It was the second attempted crime for the three youths in a matter of minutes - they're believed to have been seen trying to break into a shop on the corner of Barrett and Richardson Rd in North Rockhampton around the same time.

Police are looking for three teens who attempted to rob a takeaway store last night, armed with sticks. Contibuted

Earlier, police say they received multiple calls alerting them to attempted break-in, but when they arrived at the scene the crew were unable to locate anyone nearby.

At this stage, the police dogs were brought out the track the three teens but they lost their track around the Glenmore Hotel.

Police say they are working with eye witnesses to gather their statements and descriptions of the three teens, who were described as being Aboriginal juveniles in their mid teens.

While no suspects have been listed, Police are hoping to get more information and a better description from CCTV footage today.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area around the time of both incidents, who may have seen something or know something to contact them.

They are also urging anyone with dashcam footage from that time in the Norman Gardens area to contact them.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote this number QP1901 021 187.