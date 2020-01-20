Police make an interesting discovery inside home

POLICE made an interesting discovery inside a Gracemere home after being called to attend a separate incident.

Scott William Hutchen, 33, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing a water pipe, used to smoke cannabis.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ellysha Geddes said at 7pm on December 30, police attended an address in Gracemere.

Police seized two bowls with residue of green leafy material, and a water pipe.

The home owner said the property belonged to Hutchen and asked police to take it away. Hutchen told police the property was his, however, he had not used it for a couple of days. He said he had used the water pipe to smoke cannabis.

Hutchen was fined $400 and the property was forfeited to the Crown. A criminal conviction was recorded.