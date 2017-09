Hi! I’m your go-to reporter for sport, gossip and social media in Central Queensland. I’m a 20-year-old sports enthusiast who comes from a family of Aussie Rules players and cyclists. I am a former Queensland track cyclist and have been in the saddle for over 10 years now. I also play Aussie Rules and you can catch me doing a bit of CrossFit as well. I love music and play the guitar, violin and piano and I also sing. I am known to break it down on the d-floor on a Friday night as I love...

BREAKING 12.15PM: DETECTIVES are responding to a Rockhampton business following the discovery of a bag containing weapons.

Initial reports suggest general duties police crews have requested the Criminal Investigation Branch attend a business on Victoria Parade after a bag containing leg irons (a metal band or chain placed around a prisoner's ankle as a restraint) and a possible firearm was found.

It is unclear how the bag came to be at the business.

More to come.