Manhunt for driver in motorway crash

A POLICE manhunt is underway following a stolen car crash on the M1, in the early hours of this morning.

A white Jeep which is believed to have been stolen was travelling the wrong way on the Southbound lanes of the motorway, just before 3am Wednesday.

The Jeep collided with a grey sedan just 2km north of the Coomera exit causing it to overturn.

The occupants of the Jeep then fled the crash site on foot.

Paramedics transported the driver of the sedan to the Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment.

The man who was in his sixties was suffering leg pain.

Police dog squads are currently tracking the area in search of the individuals involved in the incident.

All but one of the southbound lanes on the M1 remain closed north of Coomera.

Major delays expected.