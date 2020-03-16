Menu
Crime

Police manhunt over vicious attack

by Patrick Billings
16th Mar 2020 3:14 PM
POLICE are hunting a man over a vicious attack on a woman in a Brisbane shopping centre.

Footage shows the man approaching the woman from behind before punching her in the face.

The unprovoked attack, which sent the victim sprawling to the ground, happened just before noon last Tuesday in Calamvale.

Police said two women had just left Big W when the man walked up and called out to them.

 

Police are looking for a man who punched a woman in a Brisbane shopping centre.
When they turned around he struck one in the face knocking her over and sending her glasses flying.

He then calmly walked past the women before doubling back and meeting up with another female near the entry to Big W.

A 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment for a laceration and bruising.

Investigations to date indicate there is no known connection between the man and the two women.

The man is described as Asian in appearance, with a solid build, approximately 175cm tall with short black hair.

The man was wearing red shorts, black hooded jumper with grey sleeves and grey hood, and a white t-shirt underneath.

His female companion is possibly Mediterranean in appearance, with a slim build and long black hair.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has any information in relation to this investigation, is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000497312

assault crime

