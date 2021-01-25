Police have arrested a man after he allegedly fired a shot at a police car and led officers on a pursuit through the Moreton region overnight.

The man, aged 31, allegedly threatened a man and woman who were stopped at traffic lights beside him just before 7pm at the intersection of Dances and Pumicestone Road at Caboolture.

The Morayfield man allegedly fired a shot at the car, hitting the rear side passenger door.

No one was physically injured in the altercation, but a short time later an off-duty police officer alerted police to a silver BMW driving dangerously along the Bruce Highway.

Police arrested a man after a wild pursuit across the Moreton region overnight (FILE PIC).

Police allege the man evaded police and threatened to injure an 18-year-old Caboolture man who was in the car with him.

He allegedly fired a shot at a police car shortly before 8pm on Cottrill Road.

Polair tracked the car as it dangerously sped towards the D'Aguilar Highway in Woodford.

Around 9pm he released his passenger who is believed to have been known to the driver.

He drove at speed towards Kilcoy where he turned onto Esk-Kilcoy Road and then Wivenhoe Somerset Road where a tyre deflation device was successfully deployed.

Specialist police, with the assistance of the dog squad intercepted the man just north of Esk and he was taken into custody.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital to treat minor injuries he sustained during the arrest.

It's expected he will be charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a weapon and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

The Morayfield man has been charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, attempted armed robbery, possessing dangerous drugs, driving under the influence of liquor and failing to comply with a direction to stop.

Originally published as Police, motorists shot at during wild BMW pursuit