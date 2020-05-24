Menu
Crime

Police nab alleged vacuum cleaner bandit

by Luke Mortimer
24th May 2020 7:42 PM
A MAN has been charged with stealing a vacuum cleaner after a bizarre break-in at a Tweed Heads home.

Tweed Byron Police allege the 34-year-old Tregear man stole a Honda Civic sedan from Enid St at Tweed Heads.

Police believe the Sydney man then broke into a home at an undisclosed location on Wednesday and made off with cash, sunglasses, a jewellery box with items inside and a Dyson vacuum cleaner.

A Dyson vacuum cleaner was stolen from a Tweed Heads home, among other items. Police allege a Sydney man is responsible.
Officers launched an investigation and arrested the man at a Tweed Heads shopping centre about 2.50pm yesterday.

He has been charged with stealing a motor vehicle, aggravated breaking, entering and stealing and another charge of breaking, entering and stealing.

The man is also accused of stealing from a motor vehicle and having goods in custody suspected of being stolen.

He was refused bail to appear before Lismore Local Court tomorrow.

