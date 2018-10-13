Police obtain getaway vehicle in search for ATM thief

ROCKHAMPTON police are narrowing down a number of suspects they believe are associated with an armed robbery that occurred on Musgrave St, North Rockhampton, on Thursday night.

Around 7.30pm Thursday, a man was withdrawing cash from an automatic teller machine at Northside Plaza when he was approached by the offender who brandished a knife.

The man resisted and attempted to flee but fell and dropped his wallet.

The offender then picked up the wallet, which contained a sum of cash inside, and fled the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle was described as a white Ford Ranger utility commercial/work vehicle.

The vehicle was located later that night at 9.30pm.

It is currently being subjected to forensic investigation.

Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch acting detective Senior Sergeant Chris Lindsay said while fleeing the offender, the victim fell over and injured himself and sustained minor abrasions to his face.

"The offender is described as being in his early 20s, of a tall, thin build and of indigenous background,” Sen-Sgt Lindsay said.

"It's certainly a serious offence to threaten someone's safety while in possession of a weapon.”

Sen-Sgt Lindsay said within the 24 hours prior to the robbery there had been a number of other incidents within the North Rockhampton area.

"Our detectives are looking into that and piecing together the links and seeing whether there's any links between the incidents,” he said.

Despite the seriousness of the offence, the Rockhampton community has been reassured to not fear going about their daily business.

"Just be vigilant and be aware,” Sen-Sgt Lindsay said.

"General personal safety when going to an ATM is being aware of unusual behaviour, being aware of surroundings and going with someone you know.

"You certainly don't have to take major precautions but awareness is a key factor.”

- Steph Allen