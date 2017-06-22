Police officer accused requests drug analysis

AN analysis of a drug a police officer is accused of being in possession of has been ordered.

Brent Anthony Culleton, 35, appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today in relation to a drug possession charge.

Defence lawyer Scott Moon submitted a request for an analysis of the drug.

This charge has been adjourned to the same date as a committal hearing on July 5 in relation to seven counts of supplying a dangerous drug and one of trafficking.

The supply and trafficking charges were laid after a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation where it is alleged steroids in liquid and tablet forms were found.