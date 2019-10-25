Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police officer has been charged with assault over an alleged violent arrest in Lateen Lane, Byron Bay.
A police officer has been charged with assault over an alleged violent arrest in Lateen Lane, Byron Bay. Contributed Channel 9
Breaking

Police officer charged over violent arrest of teen boy

Liana Turner
by
25th Oct 2019 10:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer has been charged over an alleged assault of a teen boy in Byron Bay.

Following a Law Enforcement Conduct Commission investigation into the arrest of a 16-year-old boy in Byron Bay's Lateen Lane last January, an officer has been charged with common assault.

The LECC provided the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions with a brief of evidence in relation to the findings of the investigation, known as Operation Tambora, last December.

The LECC found the officer had engaged in "serious misconduct" during the arrest, in which he allegedly struck the teen with his baton 18 times.

In a statement, NSW Police said the officer was issued with a court attendance notice on Wednesday.

The officer is due to face Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, December 2.

It's understood the officer was attached to Tweed Byron Police District at the time of the alleged incident but has since left the area.

More Stories

byron bay editors picks lateen lane law enforcement conduct commission lecc northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Queensland’s best teachers named — full list

    premium_icon Queensland’s best teachers named — full list

    Education Everyone has a favourite teacher. Now on World Teaching Day, Queensland recognises the best of the best teachers across the state.

    ‘Words aren’t worth much until there’s action’

    premium_icon ‘Words aren’t worth much until there’s action’

    News YOUR RIGHT TO KNOW: Something is awfully wrong with media freedom in this...

    Plan to help communities in drought

    premium_icon Plan to help communities in drought

    News A plan to give drought-affected councils $10 million each as a part of a $1.3...

    Morning Rewind: Dream wedding in an unlikely location

    Morning Rewind: Dream wedding in an unlikely location

    News From a dismissed CQ cop to good news for visiting grandparents, keep up with the...