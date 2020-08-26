Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police officer has been charged with traffic offences after a pursuit in northern NSW.
A police officer has been charged with traffic offences after a pursuit in northern NSW.
Crime

Police officer charged with dangerous driving during pursuit

Liana Turner
26th Aug 2020 12:50 PM | Updated: 2:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A POLICE officer is expected to face court later this year after being charged over a police pursuit near the Queensland border.

Police will allege the officer, a 46-year-old sergeant, was on duty when he was involved in a pursuit on the M1 motorway near the Queensland/NSW border on Saturday, March 14 this year.

The Traffic and Highway Patrol Command investigated the matter and the officer was issued a court attendance notice yesterday.

He has been charged with driving at a speed or manner dangerous, negligent driving and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.

His licence has been suspended and he is due to face Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, October 12.

The officer is attached to a specialist unit.

byron bay local court dangerous driving northern rivers crime northern rivers traffic
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shoplifter banned from Emu Park store

        Premium Content Shoplifter banned from Emu Park store

        News THE $20 mistake cost Susie Connolly a lot more.

        • 26th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
        New road reseal to include 120,000 recycled glass bottles

        Premium Content New road reseal to include 120,000 recycled glass bottles

        News Council is moving towards a zero-waste economy.

        • 26th Aug 2020 1:08 PM
        Business farewells power duo after combined 65 years service

        Premium Content Business farewells power duo after combined 65 years service

        Local Faces “I would like to say thank you to all the customers I have served and known over...

        Unusual spot repeat offender stashed his drugs

        Premium Content Unusual spot repeat offender stashed his drugs

        Crime An unexpected encounter with police has landed a 30-year-old male back in court.