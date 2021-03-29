Police officer charged with drug possession

The officer will appear in Townsville Magistrates Court in April.

A senior constable from the Central Region has been charged with possessing a dangerous drug.

The 30-year-old male officer was suspended from duty and is scheduled to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on April 19.

A Queensland Police Service statement said: “In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct.

“This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated.”