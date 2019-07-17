Menu
BACK TO WORK: The 43-year-old officer who was suspended last year has been reinstated. TREVOR VEALE
Police officer gets reinstated after a year suspension

Meg Bolton
16th Jul 2019 6:59 PM
A CENTRAL Region senior constable who was stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service has returned to operational duties.

The 43-year-old officer was stood down in March last year while he faced a serious allegation of misconduct.

The officer was the subject of an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission and was served with a notice to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

The court heard the officer refused to fulfil his employment requirements.

The matter was finalised after the officer pleaded guilty to one charge of refusal by public officer to perform duty pursuant to Section 200 of the Criminal Code.

The officer is currently facing disciplinary proceedings concerning the matter.

