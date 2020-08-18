Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QPS: the officer is the subject of an investigation regarding domestic violence and disclosing confidential QPS information.
QPS: the officer is the subject of an investigation regarding domestic violence and disclosing confidential QPS information.
News

Police officer in Central Region stood down from duties

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
18th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 46-year-old male senior constable from Central Region has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service and has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

A QPS spokesperson said the officer is the subject of an investigation regarding domestic violence and disclosing confidential QPS information.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," the spokesperson said.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

police qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUBS OF 2020: 30+ sweet and cheeky CQ babies born

        Premium Content BUBS OF 2020: 30+ sweet and cheeky CQ babies born

        Community From cheeky grins to new born twins, here are some of the precious bubs born this...

        EXCLUSIVE: $25M GKI makeover plan revealed

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: $25M GKI makeover plan revealed

        News Tourism Minister Kate Jones says work on the project will begin by the end of 2020.

        ‘Wake up call’ for Colts at long weekend game

        Premium Content ‘Wake up call’ for Colts at long weekend game

        Rugby Union The Pioneers men’s side defeated the Colts 25-12 on Saturday evening at the...