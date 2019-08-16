Police officer in misfire at Ekka

POLICE are investigating the accidental discharge of a Glock handgun by an officer at the Ekka at the weekend.

An officer accidentally fired her weapon, with the projectile going through the floor and wall of a police-designated area at the show.

Police are investigating the accidental discharge of a weapon at the Ekka on Saturday. (File picture)

It is understood the female officer was putting her pistol back into her holster.

Queensland police said they were investigating the "unintentional" discharge of the handgun.

"The incident occurred in an area designated for the handling of police weapons inside the designated police station at the RNA Showgrounds," police said in a statement.

"A single round unintentionally discharged as the weapon was being handled during standard shift changeover procedures.

"Police took immediate actions to ensure no one in the area had been injured."

Police said they had specific arrangements to mitigate risks to the public when officers were handling firearms.

"This matter is subject to review including whether correct QPS protocols and procedures were followed," the statement said.

"Our officers receive ongoing firearms training, and safely handle their weapons thousands of times each year.

"The number of unintentional discharges is very low."

No one was injured in the incident.