Police officer reads The Ode for driveway Anzac Day ceremony

Michael and Maree Fawcett commemorating Anzac Day from their driveway in Wittenberg Way, Norman Gardens.

A ROCKHAMPTON police officer was inspired to see so many candles lighting up driveways in Wittenberg Way, Norman Gardens, this morning.

Michael Fawcett, who works as an Inspector at Rockhampton Police Station, said he and his wife Maree would normally attend the dawn service or Rockhampton Anzac Day street parade.

However, due to the global coronavirus pandemic cancelling ceremonies across the nation, the couple were glad there was still an opportunity to commemorate the significant day from their home.

"I was kindly asked by my neighbour, Trevor Ivers, to read The Ode this morning, which I was more than happy to do," he said.

"It was quite inspiring to see so many people thinking of our Anzacs on a day like today and taking the opportunity to get together as best as we can under the circumstances."

Michael said his great grandfather fought and died in World War I at Somme, France.

He said he would be remembering his sacrifice today.

"Anzac Day is a time to reflect on the people who have served our country," he said.

"Unfortunately, with social isolation we can't do what we normally would, but seeing what happened here today, what more could you ask for in a time where we can't get together."

He said, as a police officer, the community had been doing an "excellent job" in adhering to social isolation and distancing.

"People have been really good and thinking of their neighbours," he said.

"On a day like Anzac Day, it is a great day to think of your neighbours and keep your social distance."