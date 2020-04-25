Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael and Maree Fawcett commemorating Anzac Day from their driveway in Wittenberg Way, Norman Gardens.
Michael and Maree Fawcett commemorating Anzac Day from their driveway in Wittenberg Way, Norman Gardens.
News

Police officer reads The Ode for driveway Anzac Day ceremony

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
25th Apr 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON police officer was inspired to see so many candles lighting up driveways in Wittenberg Way, Norman Gardens, this morning.

Michael Fawcett, who works as an Inspector at Rockhampton Police Station, said he and his wife Maree would normally attend the dawn service or Rockhampton Anzac Day street parade.

However, due to the global coronavirus pandemic cancelling ceremonies across the nation, the couple were glad there was still an opportunity to commemorate the significant day from their home.

"I was kindly asked by my neighbour, Trevor Ivers, to read The Ode this morning, which I was more than happy to do," he said.

"It was quite inspiring to see so many people thinking of our Anzacs on a day like today and taking the opportunity to get together as best as we can under the circumstances."

Michael said his great grandfather fought and died in World War I at Somme, France.

He said he would be remembering his sacrifice today.

"Anzac Day is a time to reflect on the people who have served our country," he said.

"Unfortunately, with social isolation we can't do what we normally would, but seeing what happened here today, what more could you ask for in a time where we can't get together."

He said, as a police officer, the community had been doing an "excellent job" in adhering to social isolation and distancing.

"People have been really good and thinking of their neighbours," he said.

"On a day like Anzac Day, it is a great day to think of your neighbours and keep your social distance."

More Stories

anzac day 2020 light up the dawn tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Norman Gardens resident champions driveway ceremony

        premium_icon Norman Gardens resident champions driveway ceremony

        News Residents in Wittenberg Way stood in their driveways this morning, holding candles, to commemorate Anzac Day.

        Surprise spin in a vintage jeep on Anzac Day

        premium_icon Surprise spin in a vintage jeep on Anzac Day

        News A kind stranger gives a Rockhampton Vietnam veteran a spin in his vintage jeep.

        A different dawn service for CQ scouts

        premium_icon A different dawn service for CQ scouts

        News West Rockhampton scouts would normally stay up all night at their Eaton St den...

        One person in hospital after two cars collide

        premium_icon One person in hospital after two cars collide

        News Two adult women were assessed at the scene, with one suffering an arm injury.