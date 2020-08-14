Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
GA southern region police officer will front Gatton magistrates court for assault, wilful damage and trespass. (File Image)
GA southern region police officer will front Gatton magistrates court for assault, wilful damage and trespass. (File Image)
Crime

Police officer to face Gatton court for stalking and assault

Ali Kuchel
14th Aug 2020 4:39 PM | Updated: 5:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A POLICE officer from the southern region has been stood down from duty and is set to face court.

A 35-year-old female constable from Southern Region has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service and has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

The officer was the subject of an investigation into allegations relating to off duty behaviour. Further the officer was charged for stalking and was issued a notice to appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on September 7, for offences of common assault, wilful damage, trespass and obstruct police.

gatton magistrates court queensland police servce
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New kebab shop to tantalise late night tastebuds at coast

        Premium Content New kebab shop to tantalise late night tastebuds at coast

        Business Cafe to offer kebabs, pizzas, pies, coffee, burger and chips with salad and vegetarian options

        Warmer than normal nights forecast as CQ heads into weekend

        Premium Content Warmer than normal nights forecast as CQ heads into weekend

        Weather Dry days are set to return for the coming week, a stark comparison to last week’s...

        Man injured after car engine falls on leg

        Premium Content Man injured after car engine falls on leg

        News UPDATE: The man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital.