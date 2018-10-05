Officer’s creepy act at concert

A POLICE officer is under investigation after he was caught on camera standing behind a female concertgoer and doing something very unsettling.

A video uploaded to Twitter by user HeyChalice in Houston, Texas, appears to show a uniformed police officer taking pictures of a woman's butt during a Drake concert.

The woman's backside is clearly visible on the officer's phone screen, before he zooms in and seems to take a picture.

THIS COP JUST TOOK A PICTURE OF SOME ASS AT THE DRAKE CONCERT AND IM CRYING 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/D6IIyZt8F3 — ✨ (@HeyChalice) October 3, 2018

The footage was shared to social media along with the caption: "THIS COP JUST TOOK A PICTURE OF SOME ASS AT THE DRAKE CONCERT AND IM CRYING".

The video quickly gained a lot of attention, prompting the Houston Police Department to release a statement regarding the incident.

"We are aware of a video that shows actions of one of our officers at a concert last evening," the department said in a tweet.

"Although HPD has not received a formal complaint, we have launched an internal investigation.

"The actions depicted on the video are not consistent with the expectations we have for our personnel."