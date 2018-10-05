Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cop's creepy act. Picture: HeyChalice/Twitter
Cop's creepy act. Picture: HeyChalice/Twitter
Offbeat

Officer’s creepy act at concert

by Ally Foster
5th Oct 2018 7:09 AM

A POLICE officer is under investigation after he was caught on camera standing behind a female concertgoer and doing something very unsettling.

A video uploaded to Twitter by user HeyChalice in Houston, Texas, appears to show a uniformed police officer taking pictures of a woman's butt during a Drake concert.

The woman's backside is clearly visible on the officer's phone screen, before he zooms in and seems to take a picture.

The footage was shared to social media along with the caption: "THIS COP JUST TOOK A PICTURE OF SOME ASS AT THE DRAKE CONCERT AND IM CRYING".

The video quickly gained a lot of attention, prompting the Houston Police Department to release a statement regarding the incident.

"We are aware of a video that shows actions of one of our officers at a concert last evening," the department said in a tweet.

"Although HPD has not received a formal complaint, we have launched an internal investigation.

"The actions depicted on the video are not consistent with the expectations we have for our personnel."

Related Items

Show More
creepy editors picks offbeat police

Top Stories

    Help the Harwoods: Community bands together for Rocky family

    Help the Harwoods: Community bands together for Rocky family

    Community 'They are being faced with an incredibly traumatic situation and need continuous love and support': Nearly $4000 raised in just days to help family

    • 5th Oct 2018 7:21 AM
    Motorbike collision leaves two men in hospital

    Motorbike collision leaves two men in hospital

    Breaking CREWS were called to crash west of Emerald yesterday afternoon

    • 5th Oct 2018 7:02 AM
    Four injured after car slams into tree

    Four injured after car slams into tree

    Breaking PARAMEDICS were called to the crash last night in Alton Downs

    • 5th Oct 2018 6:49 AM
    CQ man scores $300k Keno win at Yeppoon hotel

    premium_icon CQ man scores $300k Keno win at Yeppoon hotel

    News 'LUCKY bugger' David O'Keefe shares how he scored big

    • 5th Oct 2018 6:18 AM

    Local Partners