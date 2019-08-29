Police officers and staff recognised at Rocky ceremony

SOME of Central Queensland's most dedicated police officers were today honoured for their contributions to the service.

In all, 28 awards were presented at a ceremony in Rockhampton which recognised both Queensland Police Service officers and staff members.

The national police service medal, honouring a police officer's past and future commitment to give ethical and diligent service was awarded to Sergeant Liam Daley, Senior Constable Amy Daley and Senior Constable Benique Howes.

Sergeant Daley, Senior Constable Daley and Senior Constable Howes were also awarded the national medal for recognition of long service in an organisation that protects life and property at a risk to its members.

A second clasp to the national medal was awarded to Acting Superintendent David Peff for an additional 10-year period of qualifying service.

Queensland Police Service medals were awarded to Sergeant Kain Brown, Sergeant Matthew Costelloe, Sergeant Christopher Griffin, Sergeant Matthew Harling, Senior Constable Kevin Meageean, Senior Constable Cameron O'Sullivan, Senior Constable Jaclyn Wickham, Assistant Watchhouse Officer Phil Enkleman, Assistant Watchhouse Officer Troy Lomas, Police Liaison Officer Jeffrey Alberts, Catherine Goodsall, Ross Milroy and Cameron Smith.

Fifteen-year clasps were presented to Sergeant Amanda Warby and Senior Constable Cory Lister.

Twenty-year clasps were awarded to Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey, Sergeant Mary-Anne Calis, Senior Constable Raymond Smith, Senior Constable Troy Welsh and Carol Finger.

Thirty-year clasps went to Senior Sergeant Neil Shillington and Sergeant Jon Cookson.

Sergeant Kerry Duffy and Sergeant Anthony Houston were awarded the exemplary conduct medal with operational clasp.

The QPS domestic and family violence prevention award - community service award was a group award presented to Senior Sergeant Mick Muir, Jennifer Korn from Uniting Care Communities and Michelle Chandler from Community Corrections.

Senior Constable Welsh was also awarded the Commissioner's certificate operational.

The district officer certificates were presented to Senior Constable Christopher Rogers, Constable Elizabeth Gregory and Constable Christopher Law.

Christine Cameron was awarded the statement of service.

Assistant Commissioner Clem O'Regan said he was pleased to see so many outstanding recognition of members in the awards ceremony.

"It is wonderful that we are able to formally acknowledge and congratulate our colleagues for their hard work and commitment to the service,” he said.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said the award recipients had all shown professionalism and commitment to both the QPS and the community.