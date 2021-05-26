Police officer’s fingers jammed while chasing juvenile car thief

A woman jammed a police officer’s fingers in a door when he tried to force his way into a Rockhampton residence while searching for a wanted juvenile.

The woman, 48, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 24 to one count of obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police attended a Koongal residence at 7am on April 24, looking for a wanted person.

He said the defendant answered the door, however, she refused to open the screen door for police to enter.

Mr Fox said the police tried to force entry twice, with the defendant pushing the officer back on the first occasion, and the officer’s fingers being jammed on the second occasion.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said the defendant had two boys in the house, aged eight and 10, and she had not seen her 15-year-old daughter, who the police were looking for, for days.

The court heard the police were looking for the teenager in relation to unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Mr Selic said moments prior to police arriving, the juvenile had arrived at the Koongal residence with police following her there.

He said his client was happy to see her daughter and thought police needed a warrant to enter the premises.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told the defendant she was lucky the charge was not a more serious one, such as assault.

She said the woman needed to be setting an example for her children by co-operating with police.

Ms Beckinsale fined the woman $800 and a conviction was recorded.