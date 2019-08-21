Menu
A 29-year-old woman crashed her car into a police vehicle on Tuesday night. Picture: Dean Shelton
News

Police officers hospitalised following crash

by Talisa Eley
21st Aug 2019 10:30 AM
POLICE were quick to the scene of a car crash at Ashmore overnight, after being involved in it themselves.

A 29-year-old woman crashed her car into the police vehicle on the corner of Southport Nerang Rd and Olsen Ave around 8.45pm on Tuesday night.

The police car was hit so hard it rolled on to its roof.

Two officers, a man and woman, inside the car were helped out by members of the public and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, police said.

It is unknown what caused the accident but police confirmed to the Bulletin the officers were not in pursuit of the woman, and had been on their way to another job at the time.

Investigations are ongoing.

crash injuries police incident

Top Stories

