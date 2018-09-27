Police officers remembered in touching vigil

MEN and woman from the Queensland Police Service came together in solidarity tonight to remember officers who have died in the line of duty.

Clem O'Regan, assistant commissioner for the Central Region, joined colleagues, councillors, and family and friends of officers for a special candlelight vigil in Rockhampton's CBD.

Queensland Police, councillors, families and friends of officers joined together for a special candlelight vigil in Rockhampton's CBD this afternoon. Sean Fox

Mr O'Regan has served the community for nearly 39 years as a police officer.

"I joined to give back to our community...to protect and serve,” he said.

Mr O'Regan said the candlelight vigil was an opportunity for families and friends of police officers to mark their respect for them.

"Our role is partnering with the community to make it safe and when all else fails, the police are the people there to protect our citizens,” Mr O'Regan said.

"For me, it's about showing how much we as a service care and will never forget those who've gone before us...to show our partnership with families who've lost loved ones.”

People gathered in Cameron's Corner, located on the corner of Bolsover and Denham Sts to attend the ceremony.

National Police Remembrance Day will be marked in Rockhampton tomorrow with a march and service at the Presbyterian Church at 51 Denham St.

The march will start at 9.45am followed by a church service at 10am attended by Deputy Commissioner Stephan Gollschewski.