Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Assistant Commissioner for the central region, Mr Clem O'Regan.
Assistant Commissioner for the central region, Mr Clem O'Regan. Sean Fox
News

Police officers remembered in touching vigil

Sean Fox
by
27th Sep 2018 7:38 PM

MEN and woman from the Queensland Police Service came together in solidarity tonight to remember officers who have died in the line of duty.

Clem O'Regan, assistant commissioner for the Central Region, joined colleagues, councillors, and family and friends of officers for a special candlelight vigil in Rockhampton's CBD.

Queensland Police, councillors, families and friends of officers joined together for a special candlelight vigil in Rockhampton's CBD this afternoon.
Queensland Police, councillors, families and friends of officers joined together for a special candlelight vigil in Rockhampton's CBD this afternoon. Sean Fox

Mr O'Regan has served the community for nearly 39 years as a police officer.

"I joined to give back to our community...to protect and serve,” he said.

Mr O'Regan said the candlelight vigil was an opportunity for families and friends of police officers to mark their respect for them.

"Our role is partnering with the community to make it safe and when all else fails, the police are the people there to protect our citizens,” Mr O'Regan said.

"For me, it's about showing how much we as a service care and will never forget those who've gone before us...to show our partnership with families who've lost loved ones.”

People gathered in Cameron's Corner, located on the corner of Bolsover and Denham Sts to attend the ceremony.

National Police Remembrance Day will be marked in Rockhampton tomorrow with a march and service at the Presbyterian Church at 51 Denham St.

The march will start at 9.45am followed by a church service at 10am attended by Deputy Commissioner Stephan Gollschewski.

candlelight vigil queensland police tmbcommunity whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'Small fry' bowls club in running for top award again

    premium_icon 'Small fry' bowls club in running for top award again

    Bowls Chairman: 'You never hear of a regional club getting this honour twice'

    Rocky gets revved up for Supercars

    premium_icon Rocky gets revved up for Supercars

    Motoring Bathurst fans back plan to bring a big race to CQ

    The team behind NRL's Coach of the Year

    premium_icon The team behind NRL's Coach of the Year

    Rugby League Rockhampton's Anthony Seibold 'really humbled' by illustrious honour

    Local Partners