Police officers screamed at by drunk Rocky man

A man screamed and yelled at police, “this is bulls---, all she has to do is feed me and then I am fine”, before leading officers on a foot chase that led to his arrest.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police attended an address in Berserker in relation to an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at 5.15pm on October 13, 2020.

Mr Janes said Robertson began screaming and yelling loudly at police.

He said police told Robertson to lower his volume and advised him he would be transported to hospital.

He said Robertson told police, “don’t get my mother to come up because I will scream her f---ing head off”.

He said Robertson continued to yell loudly and struck a nearby fence with his elbow.

He said Robertson ran away from paramedics and police prior to being transported to hospital, causing a foot chase to ensue before he was taken into custody.

Defence lawyer Felicity Davis said her client was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The court heard Robertson had emotional dysregulation and had been previously diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

Ms Davis said he had since been to his general practitioner and had a new script for medication.

Robertson addressed the court and said he was doing his best to be proactive with getting on top of his mental health.

Robertson was fined $800 with a criminal conviction recorded.