Police on hunt for serial arsonist after biggest CQ fire yet

POLICE are following up a number of leads in relation to a suspicious fire which broke out in Mt Morgan yesterday afternoon.

Officer in charge of Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch, Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said Rockhampton Police were investigating a blaze that burned 13 hectares of property on Razorback Rd around 3pm yesterday.

Police believed the large fire was related to a string of other suspicious blazes in the west-Rockhampton area which have been lit over the last two months.

"We are investigating whether there is a link between all the fires but it would appear this one is very similar in nature," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey.

Seven Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews battled the blaze near Razorback Rd and Leydens Hill Rd near Moongan around 3pm yesterday.

This fire was the latest in a number of fires which have been lit through Gracemere, Mt Morgan, Struck Oil, Leydens Hill and Bouldercombe since May, 2018.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said this fire was the largest and most destructive fire in the string of blazes through the area.

In a previous statement, Det Snr Sgt Peachey said it was only a matter of time before someone was hurt.

"We believe these incidents are linked and while there has been no serious property damage or injury as a result of the fires as yet, if these actions continue, there is a high likelihood that this will occur," he said.

Police were following up a number of leads but are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area.